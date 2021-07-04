Capital Bank & Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,681 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.27% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $59,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 19.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,992,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,978,000 after acquiring an additional 531,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 337.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,331,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,601,000 after acquiring an additional 291,125 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,873 shares of company stock valued at $33,821,675. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. 2,259,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,688. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.38.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

