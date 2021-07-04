Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,205 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $71,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,669,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,763. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

