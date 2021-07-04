Capital Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $31,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,648,000 after buying an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,549,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.68.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.56. 620,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $185.48 and a one year high of $320.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.61.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares in the company, valued at $65,063,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 337,800 shares of company stock worth $103,109,669. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

