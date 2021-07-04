Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 7,938 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.22% of Moody’s worth $125,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.84. 375,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,596. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $368.55. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

