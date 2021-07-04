Capital Bank & Trust Co Purchases 84,418 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 734,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,418 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of TC Energy worth $33,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRP traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $50.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.23.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

