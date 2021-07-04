Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 521,717 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 521,717 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.34% of Citizens Financial Group worth $64,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,834,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,047. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.01. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

