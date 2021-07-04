Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 86,500 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.05% of Danaher worth $87,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 58.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Danaher by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 562.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,637,000 after acquiring an additional 847,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,438,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,760. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $181.18 and a 12 month high of $274.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

