Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $46,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $747,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Tower by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.87. 1,207,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,884. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $274.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.