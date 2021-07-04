Capital International Investors Acquires 3,787,088 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 4.10% of Crown Castle International worth $3,046,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,077. The firm has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.27. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.