Capital International Investors Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 4.20% of L3Harris Technologies worth $1,745,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.44. The company had a trading volume of 656,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.78. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

