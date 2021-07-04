Capital International Investors Buys 1,040,094 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.00% of UnitedHealth Group worth $7,032,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,982,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,299. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $287.10 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

