Capital International Investors Buys 360,098 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.54% of Caterpillar worth $1,960,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.11 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.86.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

