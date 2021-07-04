Capital International Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,125,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,597,088 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 2.98% of Activision Blizzard worth $2,150,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,235. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

