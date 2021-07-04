Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.93% of Applied Materials worth $2,367,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $230,608,000 after purchasing an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,010,855 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $259,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $138.16. 5,299,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,494. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,855 shares of company stock worth $66,265,555. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

