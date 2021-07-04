Capital International Investors Grows Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 3.9% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 8.14% of Broadcom worth $15,408,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,206,377,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after buying an additional 964,559 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $468.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,705,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.91. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $304.18 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

