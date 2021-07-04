Capital International Investors Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.61% of Alphabet worth $8,493,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 93,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $193,857,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 71,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $3,845,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $5,434,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $47.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,574.38. 1,058,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,830. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

