Capital International Investors Grows Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital International Investors owned approximately 12.18% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $4,237,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 242.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 47,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 139,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,189,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.61. 1,693,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,102. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

