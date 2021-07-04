Capital International Investors Has $1.53 Billion Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,258,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,457 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.52% of Equinix worth $1,534,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares in the company, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $800.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,681. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.72. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 175.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

