Capital International Investors Has $1.70 Billion Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Investors cut its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,223,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 613,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 1.71% of Micron Technology worth $1,695,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after buying an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,711,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.