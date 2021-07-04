Capital International Investors Has $1.76 Billion Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.85% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,757,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after buying an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,017,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 734,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,351,000 after buying an additional 69,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,887,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,351. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $272.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.