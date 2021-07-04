Capital International Investors Has $2.01 Billion Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.32% of BeiGene worth $2,013,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BeiGene by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in BeiGene by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE stock traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.26. 70,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $338.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. The company had revenue of $605.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.90 million. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 308 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.06, for a total value of $107,510.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,485 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,631. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

