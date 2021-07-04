Capital International Investors Has $2.66 Billion Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,839,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.29% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $2,659,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,489,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,375,000 after purchasing an additional 122,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,912,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,983,000 after purchasing an additional 301,503 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,155,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,766,000 after purchasing an additional 148,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,979,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,601,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $142.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

