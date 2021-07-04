Capital International Investors Has $2 Billion Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,846,189 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.45% of Carrier Global worth $1,999,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $48.52. 2,702,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,905,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

