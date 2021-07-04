Capital International Investors Has $4.03 Billion Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.99% of Chevron worth $4,028,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.07. 7,108,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,336,279. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a PE ratio of -25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

