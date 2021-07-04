Capital International Investors Has $4.28 Billion Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned about 1.21% of Mastercard worth $4,282,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $369.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

