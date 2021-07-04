Capital International Investors Has $5.83 Billion Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.5% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 1.27% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,834,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,431,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,695,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.