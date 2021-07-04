Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,434,685 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.99% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,679,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE HLT traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.81. 2,291,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,980. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.99 and a beta of 1.32.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.