Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95,604 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.00% of Humana worth $1,624,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $601,429,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,958,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

NYSE:HUM traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $451.77. 504,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,806. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

