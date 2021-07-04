Capital International Investors Purchases 180,270 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,270 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.78% of Anthem worth $1,566,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Anthem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 209,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.79.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $387.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,455. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $387.69. The firm has a market cap of $94.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 24.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

