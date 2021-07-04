Capital International Investors Purchases 4,124,723 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.15% of AstraZeneca worth $1,498,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,573,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,673,000 after purchasing an additional 35,789 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 86,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,450,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $60.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.