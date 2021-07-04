Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 0.9% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Capital International Investors owned 3.92% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $3,416,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.