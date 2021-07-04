Capital International Investors Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,039,559 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned 4.49% of Philip Morris International worth $6,206,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. 2,763,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

