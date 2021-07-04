Capital International Investors Sells 1,887,800 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,185,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,887,800 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital International Investors owned 0.64% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $3,916,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of TSM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.91. 5,148,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,431,798. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.