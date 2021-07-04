Capital International Investors Sells 216,597 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 216,597 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 5.44% of KLA worth $2,753,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,025. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $313.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

