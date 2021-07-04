Capital International Investors Sells 2,476,761 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,891,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476,761 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.93% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,660,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $2,084,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,204,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,093,771,897.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.07.

LLY traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $233.96. 1,994,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $239.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

