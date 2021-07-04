Capital International Investors Sells 249,708 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 249,708 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.64% of Equifax worth $1,464,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in Equifax by 714.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 72,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equifax by 7.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 186,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 48.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 53,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $242.34. 614,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.59. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $244.29.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.