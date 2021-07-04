Capital International Investors Sells 3,956 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital International Investors lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,376,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.89% of CME Group worth $2,119,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 399,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,547,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $678,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,480,000 after buying an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.52. 733,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,073. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

