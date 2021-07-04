Capital International Investors Sells 990,891 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Capital International Investors cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,891 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 4.25% of Centene worth $1,582,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,665. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.36. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.