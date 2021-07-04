Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the May 31st total of 287,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSWC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a market cap of $525.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 74.76% and a return on equity of 10.44%. On average, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at about $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

