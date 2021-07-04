Cappasity Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $424,251.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 34.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00053831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00017989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.77 or 0.00771029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.