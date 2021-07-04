Carbon Achieves Market Cap of $2.75 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $125,794.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carbon coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00046264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00136039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,557.86 or 1.00085665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002930 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Carbon Coin Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,179,131 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

