Cardano Price Tops $1.47 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion and approximately $1.82 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00004118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00035670 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001063 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00266295 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00037761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

