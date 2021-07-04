CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Position Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,772 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of CarGurus worth $35,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CarGurus by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,780,000. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,053 shares of company stock worth $10,620,929 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

