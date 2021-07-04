CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. CarMax has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

