Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,336 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 240,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 167,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUK shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CUK stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.35. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $27.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.18). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

