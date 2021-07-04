Casper Hits Market Capitalization of $80.69 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $80.69 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00167216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,535.92 or 0.99985106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

