Castle (CSTL) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 4th. Castle has a total market cap of $11,849.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Castle has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Castle Profile

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars.

