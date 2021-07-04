Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Castor Maritime stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 3,515,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,388. Castor Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 1,316.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,799,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Castor Maritime by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 218,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 202,725 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Castor Maritime Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.