CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

