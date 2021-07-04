CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of CDW worth $14,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $205,404,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDW by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,749,365,000 after purchasing an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,460,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $983,200,000 after purchasing an additional 565,290 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $63,875,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,771,000 after purchasing an additional 340,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW stock opened at $176.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a one year low of $105.87 and a one year high of $184.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.74.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,133.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

